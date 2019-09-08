Ecolab (ECL) Holder Scotia Capital Cut Position by $483,472; Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) Position by $28.15 Million; Valuation Rose

Scotia Capital Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc sold 2,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 50,570 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.92 million, down from 53,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $206.69. About 977,646 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) by 15.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 1.08 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% . The hedge fund held 5.86M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $158.09M, down from 6.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Holly Energy Partners L.P. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.31. About 120,900 shares traded. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has declined 5.97% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical HEP News: 20/03/2018 – BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS LTD BHEL.NS SAYS BHEL COMMISSIONS FIRST UNIT OF KISHANGANGA HEP IN JAMMU & KASHMIR; 22/03/2018 – FDA OK HAS BOXED WARNING ON POST TREATMENT HEP B EXACERBATIONS; 01/05/2018 – HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS TO CONSTRUCT TRUCK LOADING RACK IN ORLA; 09/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: April 9, 2018: Sen. Holly J. Mitchell adjourns California Senate in memory of Angeleno Robert “Bob” Manley; 11/05/2018 – HUGE GROUP SEES FY EPS, HEPS 43.40C-48.66C; 23/05/2018 – Cooper Cos: Holly Sheffield to Join as EVP, Chief Strategy Officer; 01/05/2018 – Holly Energy Partners 1Q Net $46.2M; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 19/04/2018 – HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS LP – INCREASES QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION TO $0.6550 PER UNIT FROM $0.6500 PER UNIT; 29/03/2018 – Douglas Elliman Honors Top Agents in New York City at The Ellies — The Firm’s Annual Awards Celebration Lauren Muss Named Top Broker for Second Year in a Row and The Holly Parker Team Takes Number One Team Spot; Josh Rubin Team…

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $497.29 million for 30.04 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 76,532 shares to 84,123 shares, valued at $4.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 18,199 shares in the quarter, for a total of 354,898 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Financial Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.08% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Hartford Invest Mngmt holds 28,253 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0.04% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Svcs invested in 3,009 shares. Invest House Ltd Liability Company stated it has 79,508 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings. Tompkins holds 4,637 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association holds 0.04% or 83,428 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation reported 0.14% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Daiwa Sb Investments invested in 0.01% or 360 shares. Peninsula Asset holds 3.05% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 23,931 shares. Bright Rock Cap accumulated 34,000 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 25,250 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Trustmark Natl Bank Tru Department holds 0% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 165 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct reported 40,327 shares stake. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 26,797 shares.

Analysts await Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.45 EPS, up 4.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.43 per share. HEP’s profit will be $46.99 million for 15.17 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Holly Energy Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

