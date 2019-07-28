Ecolab (ECL) Holder Robecosam Ag Cut Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Logan Capital Management Upped Apple Com (AAPL) Holding by $4.41 Million

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 19,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 421,779 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.46 million, down from 441,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $199.62. About 621,774 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500.

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 23,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 384,310 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.00 million, up from 361,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – Apple: Nine More Apple Suppliers Commit to 100 % Clean Energy Production; 14/05/2018 – As much as $150 billion annually at stake for Apple, Intel and other US tech companies in China-US trade fight; 14/03/2018 – French finance minister accuses Google and Apple of `abusive practices’; 06/03/2018 – Japanese Apple supplier hastens merger to offset poor iPhone sales; 29/03/2018 – Apple announced on Thursday that it has expanded its health records product to 40 health systems and 300 hospitals, and it’s opening it up to all iOS users; 18/05/2018 – Houston Chronicle: Apple is being sued over the controversial super-thin MacBook keyboards some users say are prone to breaking; 28/03/2018 – Apple Faces Multiple Lawsuits Over Throttled iPhones; 17/05/2018 – BACKSTORY-Calculating the gender gap in the technology sector; 19/03/2018 – Apple developing own screens using next-generation MicroLED tech -Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – Novartis’ digital drive continues with eye-disease app

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $406.42 million for 35.39 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 75,178 shares to 146,200 shares, valued at $15.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 432,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Rexnord Corp New (NYSE:RXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc Com (NYSE:DY) by 7,431 shares to 8,975 shares, valued at $412,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 25,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,980 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Russell1000grw (IWF).