Ecolab (ECL) Holder Mcdonald Capital Investors Has Trimmed Its Stake by $5.80 Million; As Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (TAP) Share Value Declined, Thompson Investment Management Has Upped Position

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 32,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 749,111 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.25 million, down from 782,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.8. About 774,979 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (TAP) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 5,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,075 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 37,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.38. About 1.79 million shares traded or 14.13% up from the average. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 3.51% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 11/05/2018 – Michael Kors and Molson Coors are drastically different, but in a key way. @JimCramer breaks it down; 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company June Investor Events; 11/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer weighs Michael Kors against Molson Coors and uses the drastically different companies to teach an investing lesson; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP); 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Molson Coors, Cuts Spirit Aero; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Worldwide Brand Volume Decreased 3.1%; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Preliminary View of Its Long-Term Effective Tax Rate (after 2018) Is in the Range of 20%-24%; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $406.42M for 35.43 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First National Trust Com reported 0.05% stake. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 3,873 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0.01% or 10,338 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 1.39 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Redmond Asset Mngmt has invested 0.93% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Headinvest Limited Liability Company has invested 1.39% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 3,680 are owned by Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc. Cypress Cap Ltd (Wy) has invested 0% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Tdam Usa has 26,855 shares. The Nebraska-based Farmers And Merchants Invests has invested 0.29% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co holds 1.08 million shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Fil has 0.03% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 94,456 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Limited Co holds 180,175 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Kansas-based Mariner Ltd Co has invested 0.08% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Williams Jones Assoc Ltd Liability Company reported 809,648 shares or 3.16% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Financial Limited Com reported 423 shares. Ckw Gp has 750 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt, a Oregon-based fund reported 107,364 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0.06% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com holds 79,813 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Strs Ohio holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 1.43 million shares. Cohen And Steers, a New York-based fund reported 73,375 shares. Intrepid Capital Mgmt Inc invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Hanson Mcclain invested in 0% or 70 shares. Goldman Sachs accumulated 0.02% or 860,987 shares. Amg Funds Ltd Llc holds 1.11% or 19,023 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Investments LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 7,700 shares. Moreover, Capital Guardian Tru has 0% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Schroder Inv Management Group Inc stated it has 20,568 shares.

