Ecolab (ECL) Holder Mcdonald Capital Investors Has Lowered Stake as Valuation Rose; California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Stock Value Rose While Ghp Investment Advisors Decreased Holding by $4.06 Million

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 93.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc sold 75,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 5,619 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 80,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $56.44. About 323,490 shares traded or 27.52% up from the average. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 31.83% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 22/03/2018 – CPUC OKS REVISED COST OF CAPITAL PROPOSAL FOR CALIFORNIA WATER; 10/05/2018 – Washington Water Service’s Carol Schlender Honored With Drinking Water Week Commitment to Excellence Award by State Departm; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Water Service Company – 04/21/2018 12:45 PM; 07/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Opens 2018 College Scholarship Program in California, Hawaii, and Washington; 02/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Files Preliminary Proxy Materials To Urge SJW Group’s Stockholders To Vote Against Proposed Merger With Connecticut Water; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER 1Q REV. $132.2M, EST. $113.4M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – California Water Move Could Set Up Rare Four-Way Bidding War; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Water Service Compamny – 04/27/2018 04:06 PM; 02/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Files Preliminary Proxy Materials to Urge SJW Group’s Stockholders to Vote Against Proposed; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE: SJW REJECTED PROPOSAL ON APRIL 13

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 32,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 749,111 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.25 million, down from 782,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $206.31. About 1.00 million shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwest Investment Counselors Limited Liability Company invested in 10,926 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 1.98M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com Tn holds 2.57% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 101,474 shares. North Dakota-based Bell Bank & Trust has invested 0.28% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Clifford Swan Counsel Lc holds 0.13% or 13,567 shares. Cap Invest Svcs Of America Incorporated owns 3.33% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 117,970 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0.02% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 702,353 shares. Fiduciary Trust Com holds 53,548 shares. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company Delaware owns 940 shares. Counselors reported 71,423 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt reported 2.16M shares. 8,587 were reported by Osborne Prns Capital Ltd. Greenleaf Trust accumulated 0.01% or 3,582 shares. Washington Co has invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Lc accumulated 180,175 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold CWT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 1.10% less from 35.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 74,151 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.01% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) or 37,318 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur has invested 0.04% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). M&R holds 0% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 200 shares. Personal Advsr Corp owns 318,906 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement reported 73,552 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Hexavest has invested 0% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 36,777 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 0% or 1,577 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt reported 80,083 shares. Catalyst Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Ameritas Inv Prtn accumulated 3,986 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Svcs has invested 0% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).