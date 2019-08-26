Ecolab (ECL) Holder Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Lifted Position; Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stock Price Rose While Apg Asset Management Nv Has Trimmed by $20.51 Million Its Stake

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 13.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 24,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 207,815 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.69M, up from 183,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $203.28. About 364,460 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv analyzed 176,800 shares as the company's stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 3.12 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $362.46M, down from 3.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $40.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $120.07. About 423,628 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of owns 0.04% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 23,061 shares. Farmers Bancorp reported 447 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Scotia Capital invested in 0.11% or 50,570 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Inc owns 589,061 shares. Tci Wealth reported 1,005 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon owns 4.04 million shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Blair William Il has invested 1.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Creative Planning holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 11,305 shares. Boys Arnold owns 1,409 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Howland Cap Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 165,646 shares. Beaumont Ltd Com owns 1,358 shares. United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Management Limited has invested 1.14% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.1% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 117,951 shares. Moreover, State Teachers Retirement has 0.16% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $14.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Plc by 648,232 shares to 524,669 shares, valued at $92.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 17,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,425 shares, and cut its stake in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Asset has invested 0% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Ipg Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 5,000 shares stake. Hussman Strategic owns 0.34% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 10,600 shares. 31 are held by Advisory Alpha Lc. Prescott Gru Capital Management Lc stated it has 20,000 shares. Pggm invested in 483,568 shares. Foster Motley invested 0.37% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Sectoral Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 5,316 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Eqis Management Incorporated invested in 0.07% or 7,003 shares. The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Fincl Architects owns 2,198 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Archon Prtnrs Llc has invested 1.98% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 8,000 are owned by Horseman Capital Management Ltd. Oxbow Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0.22% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 94,100 shares to 2.65M shares, valued at $10.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 10,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED).

