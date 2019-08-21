Ecolab (ECL) Holder Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Cut Stake by $390,896; Verisign (VRSN) Shareholder Argyle Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $859,750

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 4,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 20,575 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 million, down from 25,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.4. About 5,477 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500.

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc sold 2,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 52,377 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.25 million, down from 54,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $207.48. About 31,322 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.86M for 43.78 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.

