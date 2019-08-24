Ecolab (ECL) Holder Ftb Advisors Trimmed Holding by $528,880; As Bio Techne (TECH) Share Price Rose, 12 West Capital Management LP Has Raised Holding by $6.93 Million

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 356,212 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.73M, up from 321,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $187.62. About 186,983 shares traded or 23.55% up from the average. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 02/05/2018 – BIO-TECHNE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.14; 26/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Leads the Way in Scientific Support for Autophagy Research; 07/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 11/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Techne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECH); 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Names Kim Kelderman as Pres, Diagnostics and Genomics; 10/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at UBS Global Health Care Conference May 22; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Declares Dividend

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 11.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 3,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 22,819 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03M, down from 25,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $201.82. About 1.04M shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Bank & Trust holds 0.04% or 447 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 13,400 shares. Cypress Gp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1,754 shares. Douglass Winthrop Lc has 313,811 shares for 2.42% of their portfolio. Mar Vista Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 3.77% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 808,179 shares. Schroder Invest Management Grp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 70,676 shares. Notis, Alabama-based fund reported 9,400 shares. Bartlett & Company Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Welch Forbes Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.72% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 388,946 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP holds 1.50 million shares or 2.93% of its portfolio. Optimum Inv reported 0.03% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Riverbridge Partners Ltd Llc holds 354,609 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Arrow Fin Corp holds 10,486 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Lc has 1.31% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Td Asset Management Inc holds 0.03% or 121,770 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88B and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fdsftse All World Ex Usa Small Cap Index Fd Etf Shs (VSS) by 9,841 shares to 78,436 shares, valued at $8.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 6,124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,339 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $95,530 activity.

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) by 2.27 million shares to 440,036 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.