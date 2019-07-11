Ecolab (ECL) Holder First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Cut Its Position by $701,360 as Valuation Rose; Antero Resources (AR) Holder Sound Shore Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Antero Resources Corporation (AR) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 1.61 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.85M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.45M, down from 8.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Antero Resources Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.69% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $5.18. About 5.72 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 24.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 3,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,457 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, down from 16,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $197.84. About 656,202 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.13% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Winslow Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Minnesota-based fund reported 18,064 shares. Moreover, Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Prio Wealth LP stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Bokf Na accumulated 31,359 shares. Groesbeck Invest Nj reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus invested in 23,061 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Security State Bank Of So Dak stated it has 1,410 shares. Assetmark owns 0% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1,424 shares. Counsel Lc New York invested in 331,677 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust invested in 0.04% or 4,090 shares. 7,770 were reported by Front Barnett Assocs Lc. Principal Group owns 460,567 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Management has invested 1.99% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc holds 0.5% or 4,028 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Raytheon Company (RTN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ecolab: Wonderful Business, Not A Fair Price – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Ecolab Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 4,789 shares to 35,048 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $411.13M for 35.08 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 720,054 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 463,200 shares stake. Prns Group Ag invested in 480,569 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Prudential Fincl has invested 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). 2.52M were reported by Mackenzie Fincl. Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.06% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Key Gp Holdings (Cayman) Ltd has 11.55 million shares for 7.14% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & accumulated 50,470 shares. 112,830 were reported by Staley Capital Advisers. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.2% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Utd Serv Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). 2,500 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Hamilton Lane Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 3.94% or 842,604 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd has 11.22 million shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR).

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 233.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. AR’s profit will be $12.49 million for 32.38 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -89.74% negative EPS growth.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. 7,350 shares were bought by RADY PAUL M, worth $49,946 on Thursday, May 23. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. had sold 16.09M shares worth $99.30 million on Monday, June 10. WARBURG PINCUS LLC also sold $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares. Hardesty Benjamin A. bought $6,900 worth of stock.

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Global Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market 2019 With Good Revenue Status Till 2028 – GuruFocus.com” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Antero Resources a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Revaluation Of Standalone Antero Resources – Seeking Alpha” on May 12, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Antero Resources Stock Tumbled Nearly 17% in April – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Antero Resources Corp (AR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.