Ecolab (ECL) Holder Eagle Capital Management Has Decreased Position; Peoples Financial Services (PFIS) Stock Value Rose While Berkshire Asset Management Boosted Its Position

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Peoples Financial Services (PFIS) by 108.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 17,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.32% . The hedge fund held 34,199 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54 million, up from 16,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Peoples Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $45.69. About 2,552 shares traded. Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) has risen 5.70% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.70% the S&P500. Some Historical PFIS News: 04/04/2018 PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP – ON MARCH 30, BOARD OF CO APPOINTED JOHN R. ANDERSON lll AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO OF CO – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Peoples Financial 1Q EPS 6c; 27/04/2018 – Peoples Financial Svcs Raises Quarterly Dividend to 33c Vs. 32c; 25/04/2018 – Peoples Financial Svcs 1Q EPS 79c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Financial Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFIS); 27/04/2018 – PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 225,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 1.15M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $227.63M, down from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $197.79. About 728,933 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20M and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11,736 shares to 865,629 shares, valued at $47.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 2,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 653 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msce Eafe Index (EFA).

Since June 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $8,483 activity.

More notable recent Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Argan, Inc. (AGX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Peoples Financial Services Corp. Reports First Quarter 2019 Earnings – PRNewswire” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “FlexWage Empowers People with More Ways to Access Their Pay – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold PFIS shares while 11 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 1.85 million shares or 5.52% less from 1.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Trust reported 79,188 shares. Sabal Company holds 0.03% or 7,501 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 0% or 1,893 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company owns 56,481 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 9,932 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS). The California-based Franklin Res has invested 0% in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS). Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 102 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 0% or 365,534 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 0% invested in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) for 34,438 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc owns 40,844 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Invest Partners Incorporated has invested 0% in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS). Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS). Bancorp Of Mellon Corp holds 0% or 40,071 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com owns 4,585 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sigma Planning Corp has 0.02% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1,836 shares. Welch Forbes Limited Liability Company reported 383,606 shares stake. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0.09% or 998 shares in its portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability holds 1,999 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Security Financial Bank Of So Dak has 1,410 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. King Luther Capital Management Corporation owns 1.46% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1.01M shares. Albert D Mason accumulated 3,433 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Guardian Life Ins Company Of America has invested 0.02% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Winch Advisory Service Limited Liability Corp owns 15 shares. Page Arthur B holds 1,510 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp reported 11,500 shares. Atria Investments Limited Liability Company, a North Carolina-based fund reported 47,044 shares. Marvin Palmer Assoc Incorporated, a Delaware-based fund reported 31,334 shares. 20,892 are owned by Girard Prtnrs Limited. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP invested 2.6% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $28.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 50,536 shares to 15.41M shares, valued at $675.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 714,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.93M shares, and has risen its stake in Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR).

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93 million for 28.75 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.