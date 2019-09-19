Ecolab (ECL) Holder Destination Wealth Management Raised Stake by $423,944 as Share Value Rose; Van Eck Associates Stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Has Trimmed as Share Value Declined

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 2,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 83,030 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.39M, up from 80,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $195.92. About 72,710 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 11.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 220,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 1.73M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $107.64 million, down from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $53.09. About 359,853 shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – DISCUSSIONS WITH RIO TINTO HAVE BEEN “CONSTRUCTIVE AND ARE ONGOING”; 30/04/2018 – Rio Tinto to Almost Double Autonomous Drill Fleet at Australia Iron Ore Mines; 28/03/2018 – Rio Tinto waves final goodbye to King Coal; 18/05/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – AUTOHAUL PROJECT CONTINUES TO PROGRESS AND IS ON SCHEDULE TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO LAUNCHES BOND PLAN FOR UP TO $2.25B EQUIVALENT; 16/04/2018 – METALS-Aluminium resumes rally after Rio Tinto force majeure; 24/04/2018 – INDONESIA GOVT REMAINS IN TALKS WITH RIO TINTO RIO.L ON BUYING ITS 40 PCT STAKE IN GRASBERG MINE CONTRACT – FREEPORT CEO; 11/03/2018 – Indonesian Steps Up for Rio Tinto Coal, Bids Ready; 28/03/2018 – RIO TINTO ANNOUNCES INDICATIVE RESULTS OF EU CASH TENDER OFFER; 23/03/2018 – RIO TINTO CONCERNED ABOUT CHINA-U.S. TRADE TENSION: CEO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peloton Wealth Strategists reported 20,605 shares stake. 10,354 are owned by Arrow. Mufg Americas Holdings invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Camarda Financial Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Fifth Third Retail Bank accumulated 287,220 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser stated it has 21,800 shares. Massachusetts-based Birch Hill Limited Co has invested 4.17% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Amica Mutual Insur Communication has 0.1% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 4,048 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.07% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). State Bank Of America De holds 4.50M shares. Hemenway Commerce Ltd has 13,043 shares. Decatur Management reported 36,856 shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. Cohen Klingenstein Llc has 3,925 shares. Ledyard National Bank & Trust stated it has 8,175 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Monarch stated it has 1,221 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Like Ecolab Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ECL) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42B and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 205,417 shares to 103,610 shares, valued at $7.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,059 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rio Tinto reports big 2018 profit boost, bumper dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Iron ore prices fall on Chinese regulation concerns – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Rio Tinto Shares Fall On Lower Pilbara Iron Ore Shipment Guidance – Benzinga” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rio Tinto’s Mongolia project to take longer, cost more than expected – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “How Will The Recent Decline In RIO’s Iron Ore Output Guidance Affect The Company’s Stock Valuation? – Forbes” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53B and $20.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 12,010 shares to 25,187 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 141,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 450,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM).