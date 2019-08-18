Ecolab (ECL) Holder Cumberland Partners LTD Upped Its Stake by $1.69 Million; General Mtrs Co (GM) Stock Value Rose While Alpine Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake by $1.66 Million

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 116.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 9,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 17,790 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, up from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $206.81. About 1.18 million shares traded or 0.22% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 44,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 2.98 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.61 million, down from 3.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $37. About 7.17M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 31/05/2018 – SOFTBANK VISION FUND TO INVEST $2.25B IN GM CRUISE HOLDINGS; 13/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Statement on GM Plan to Cut Shift at Lordstown; 15/03/2018 – GM WILL INVEST OVER $100M TO UPGRADE FACILITIES FOR CRUISE AV; 14/03/2018 – RPT-S.KOREA’S KDB SAYS WILLING TO PROVIDE SHORT-TERM LOAN TO GM KOREA ON CONDITION OF GM’S FULL COOPERATION ON DUE DILIGENCE; 10/05/2018 – GM TO MAINTAIN ITS STAKE IN S.KOREA UNIT AT OVER 35 PCT FOR FIVE YRS FROM 2023- S.KOREA; 26/04/2018 – GM Reports Income from Continuing Operations of $1.1 Billion and EBIT-adjusted of $2.6 Billion; 13/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: GM plans to start pilot program this summer that will allow car owners to rent out their vehicles through it; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS: GM KOREA’S LABOR UNION REQUESTED AN EXTENSION; 04/04/2018 – S.KOREA URGES STX OFFSHORE, GM KOREA TO PREPARE SURVIVAL PLANS; 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Inv Mgmt Llp holds 2.58% or 5.98 million shares in its portfolio. California-based Capital Research has invested 0.27% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). South Texas Money Mngmt holds 0.95% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 594,298 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 951,809 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.18% or 385,786 shares in its portfolio. Oldfield Prtnrs Llp owns 7.3% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 1.94 million shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.06% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking accumulated 1.08 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Td Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.19% or 424,248 shares. Prudential Finance holds 5.60 million shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.14% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Alliancebernstein L P, a New York-based fund reported 2.14 million shares. 1,542 are held by Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Corporation.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 3.95M shares to 10.18 million shares, valued at $122.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) by 141,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 589,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 20,840 shares to 49,644 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 6,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,591 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Trust Communications accumulated 0.04% or 1,984 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Blackrock invested 0.13% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Bristol John W & New York holds 2.26% or 466,958 shares. Hills Fincl Bank And, a Iowa-based fund reported 2,778 shares. First Hawaiian Bank holds 22,621 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Ltd Co holds 22,056 shares. Kcm Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 103,463 shares stake. Smithbridge Asset Management De invested in 2.37% or 22,356 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 1.39% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 24,402 shares. Proshare Advisors holds 0.55% or 521,628 shares in its portfolio. Iowa Fincl Bank stated it has 1.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 642 were accumulated by Smithfield Tru. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company reported 11,183 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.06% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).