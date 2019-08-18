Ecolab (ECL) Holder Comgest Global Investors Sas Decreased Position by $25.47 Million as Stock Value Rose; Prologis (PLD) Shares Rose While Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Lifted Its Stake

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 13.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 144,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 921,900 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $162.75M, down from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $206.81. About 1.18M shares traded or 0.22% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 5,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 58,867 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, up from 53,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $82.39. About 2.18M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 29/04/2018 – Prologis To Acquire DCT Industrial Trust For $8.4 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q EPS 68c; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Transaction Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 CASH SAME STORE NOI – PROLOGIS SHARE 5.5% TO 6.5%; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 30,900 shares to 365,500 shares, valued at $19.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ryanair Hldgs Plc.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 3.14% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 1,420 were accumulated by Conestoga Advisors Limited Liability. United Financial Advisers Ltd Com reported 67,982 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability owns 20,100 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Peloton Wealth Strategists has invested 2.52% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Daiwa Sb Invs Limited stated it has 360 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. American Century holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 971,937 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs holds 0.02% or 340 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Company holds 0.18% or 1.80 million shares in its portfolio. Webster Comml Bank N A has invested 0.65% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Ashfield Partners Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 14,223 were reported by Patten. Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 759,318 shares. 5,784 are held by Natixis. Boston Private Wealth Limited Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 37,420 shares.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ecolab acquires Chemstar Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ecolab Inc. (ECL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ecolab Inc (ECL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – yahoo.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Ecolab’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81 million and $739.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,700 shares to 124,068 shares, valued at $15.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 16,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,425 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Prologis, Inc.’s (NYSE:PLD) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Real Estate Stocks Ready to Buy – Investorplace.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “If the Trade War Explodes, These 5 Stocks May Be the Safest Play Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Prologis For Logistics – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 123,343 shares. Cbre Clarion Securities accumulated 5.55 million shares. Duff & Phelps Mngmt Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.60M shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 373,742 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt reported 0.17% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 181,611 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Co stated it has 453,238 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.23% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) or 1.65 million shares. First Hawaiian Bank has invested 0.04% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 5,430 were accumulated by Argent Com. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 0.08% or 369,092 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co holds 1.27M shares. 107 were reported by Dubuque Bancorp And. Highland Capital Mgmt Limited holds 77,775 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Moors And Cabot invested in 3,244 shares or 0.02% of the stock.