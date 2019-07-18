Ecolab (ECL) Holder Blackrock Has Upped Its Holding by $76.93 Million as Stock Value Rose; Trb Advisors LP Upped Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $48.56 Million

Trb Advisors Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 436.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trb Advisors Lp bought 415,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 510,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.15 million, up from 95,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trb Advisors Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $136.27. About 20.21M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Pub; 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games; 16/03/2018 – MSFT CITES ON-GOING AZURE EMAIL SERVICES OUTAGE SINCE MARCH 15; 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NADELLA COMMENTS IN EMPLOYEE EMAIL; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program; 24/04/2018 – DEWALT® Expands Battery and Charger Offerings; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 05/03/2018 Archive360 to Showcase lndustry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Technology Forum; 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 437,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 17.08 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02B, up from 16.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $195.95. About 869,379 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning holds 0.01% or 11,305 shares. First Interstate National Bank owns 135 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Utd Automobile Association owns 83,428 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Cantillon Capital Mngmt Limited Co invested in 2.32 million shares or 4.36% of the stock. Gyroscope Mgmt Grp Inc Llc invested in 1,929 shares. Citigroup has 0.05% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Pinnacle Assocs Limited invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gru Ltd Liability owns 44,278 shares for 2.09% of their portfolio. Page Arthur B holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1,510 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Co owns 20 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.06% or 2,591 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 259,770 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Texas Permanent School Fund has 49,281 shares. Bell Bank & Trust owns 5,965 shares.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cna Finl Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 34,962 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $48.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advansix Inc by 45,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.33 million shares, and cut its stake in Preferred Bk Los Angeles Ca (NASDAQ:PFBC).

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Ecolab Rose 34% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ecolab Inc. (ECL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ecolab: Wonderful Business, Not A Fair Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 10,800 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Credit Agricole S A invested in 433,601 shares or 2.79% of the stock. Hills National Bank Trust reported 74,488 shares. Woodmont Counsel Ltd Co invested 2.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Advisory Research reported 39,408 shares stake. Appleton Ma stated it has 1.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baskin Fincl Inc holds 3.88% or 177,441 shares in its portfolio. National Pension holds 3.12% or 6.87M shares in its portfolio. Cumberland Prtn Ltd accumulated 274,982 shares. Moreover, Veritable LP has 0.86% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sei Company reported 2.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Timessquare Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.14% or 159,480 shares. Tradewinds Cap Lc holds 305,309 shares. Atika Capital Mgmt Llc accumulated 60,500 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 3.14M shares.