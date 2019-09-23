Ecolab (ECL) Holder Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Upped Its Position by $2.41 Million as Stock Rose; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shares Rose While Lafayette Investments Has Decreased Its Position

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 12,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 774,333 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $152.88M, up from 762,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $196.06. About 1.02 million shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List

Lafayette Investments Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 15.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc sold 20,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 108,776 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.15 million, down from 128,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.63. About 30.45 million shares traded or 54.94% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 25/04/2018 – BRINKER INTERNATIONAL INC EAT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 12/04/2018 – Esterline at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in WEC Energy; 22/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO NAMES KAVOUR,LLODRA MORTGAGE FINANCE GROUP CO-HEADS; 29/03/2018 – Trump is not going to go after big tech, says Wells Fargo analyst; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Amanda Norton Named Wells Fargo Chief Risk Office; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Finds No Escape From Protests With Meeting in Iowa

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.28% or 110,591 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Company reported 0.11% stake. Altavista Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 1.24% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 19,639 shares. American Group reported 0.08% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Madison Investment Inc stated it has 7,550 shares. Dillon Assocs reported 2.66% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Jones Financial Lllp accumulated 1,745 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss State Bank has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Tokio Marine Asset Management Ltd holds 0.24% or 6,840 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Co owns 10,757 shares. Northeast Inv Mgmt has invested 1.1% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Carderock Capital has 31,411 shares for 2.34% of their portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Company has 0.1% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 23,317 were reported by Liberty Mgmt. Schwartz Counsel Inc stated it has 150,750 shares.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $22.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 20,619 shares to 402,298 shares, valued at $30.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 293,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 874,296 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Lafayette Investments Inc, which manages about $370.11M and $282.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 2,402 shares to 4,657 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T Natl Bank Corporation invested in 1.25M shares. Somerset Gp Limited Co has 61,172 shares. Invest House Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Edgemoor Inv Advsr owns 0.03% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 4,619 shares. George Kaiser Family Foundation reported 35,113 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Com reported 0.74% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Boston & Mgmt reported 5,945 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Limited reported 67,783 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First City Capital Management Incorporated invested in 0.56% or 14,010 shares. Tortoise Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Whittier Tru, California-based fund reported 341,815 shares. Texas Capital National Bank Tx holds 7,205 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca) reported 1,406 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 1,344 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).