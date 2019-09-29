Ecolab (ECL) Holder Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Increased Holding; As Bb&T (BBT) Market Value Rose, Kdi Capital Partners Has Raised Its Stake

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 33.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 55,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 223,250 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.97M, up from 167,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $53.46. About 5.03 million shares traded or 14.46% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING; 23/04/2018 – BB&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : B. RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings To Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%; 15/03/2018 – BB&T CORP – CHRISTIAN CORTS HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT FOR ITS TENNESSEE REGION

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 12,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 774,333 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $152.88 million, up from 762,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $197.79. About 984,991 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $267.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 8,185 shares to 84,069 shares, valued at $8.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,981 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

