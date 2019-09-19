Ecolab Com Stk Usd1 (ECL) Stock Value Rose While Douglass Winthrop Advisors Boosted Holding by $5.41 Million; Coca Cola Co (KO) Holder Edgestream Partners LP Lowered Position by $1.27 Million

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com Stk Usd1 (ECL) by 8.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc bought 27,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 341,248 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.38M, up from 313,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com Stk Usd1 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $196.06. About 805,011 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 59.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 25,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 17,554 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $894,000, down from 42,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.23. About 8.66 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 07/03/2018 – news.com.au: Coca-Cola factory worker fired after `weeing into a tin’ on the job; 30/04/2018 – Yacktman Sees Value in Consumer Staples Like Coca-Cola (Video); 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns to growth; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS DUE TO REFORMULATIONS. PACKAGING CHANGES ABOUT 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO WILL NOT PAY U.K. SUGAR TAX; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola slated to release results ahead of market open; 01/04/2018 – As corporate-government tax pacts falter, Coca-Cola challenges huge US bill; 07/03/2018 – Something’s Brewing: Coca-Cola Plans Its First Alcoholic Drink

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 1,251 shares to 3,211 shares, valued at $941,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 13,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,100 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Incorpor.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $886.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 63,173 shares to 92,717 shares, valued at $14.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 4,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA).

