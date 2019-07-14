Ecolab Com (ECL) Stock Value Rose While Harvey Investment Co Cut Its Holding; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $3.51 Million

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 28.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 15,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,507 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80 million, down from 53,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.8. About 774,979 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Quorum is a Proud Sponsor of Canada Night NAD’eh at NADA 2018; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication; 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 04/04/2018 – BoomerBeat Views: Breaking: Microsoft Acquiring #Spotify In $41.8 Billion Cash, Equity Deal -; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft is bringing its digital assistant Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Becomes a VC at Lightspeed; 03/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity Names Steve Subar President and Chief Executive Officer; 17/04/2018 – MatrixCare Continues to be a Leader for LTPAC Industry in Interoperability

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $406.42M for 35.43 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Lc holds 4,837 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Baxter Bros reported 0.33% stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.18% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Eagle Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.92% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 9,605 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs owns 7,178 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Zeke Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,340 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 12,819 shares. Cahill holds 0.11% or 1,448 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt invested 0.11% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Financial Advisory owns 1,521 shares. 11,305 are owned by Creative Planning. Community Commercial Bank Na owns 0.03% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 964 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America invested in 730 shares or 0.02% of the stock. North Star Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 72,402 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15M and $562.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 50,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $75.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.