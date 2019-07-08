Ecolab Com (ECL) Stock Rose While Norris Perne & French Llp Decreased Stake by $423,280; As Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lpco Com (MMP) Market Value Rose, Groesbeck Investment Management Has Increased Its Stake by $393,540

Norris Perne & French Llp decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp sold 2,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,913 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.52 million, down from 90,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $197.55. About 834,856 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lpco Com (MMP) by 65.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 6,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,547 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, up from 9,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lpco Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $64.78. About 826,282 shares traded or 9.86% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $406.42 million for 35.03 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Com owns 0.16% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1.07 million shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt stated it has 52,071 shares. Pittenger Anderson Inc accumulated 13,395 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Rothschild Capital Partners Limited Liability Co invested 6.14% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Limited Liability Company owns 85,302 shares or 2.35% of their US portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested 1.39% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 4,487 are held by Stonebridge Advisors Ltd Llc. Brown Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 11,947 shares. Fosun Limited holds 2,796 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Lc accumulated 0.14% or 7,223 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Sns Fincl Limited Com stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Middleton And Company Incorporated Ma reported 1.25% stake. Moreover, Argent Tru has 0.04% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Zwj Investment Counsel holds 76,178 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06B and $759.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 4,099 shares to 41,900 shares, valued at $7.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 4,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO).

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00 million and $131.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gamestop Corp New Cl A Com (NYSE:GME) by 30,300 shares to 62,650 shares, valued at $637,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has 0.38% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 178,156 shares. Diversified Trust Com stated it has 30,335 shares. Glenmede Tru Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 134,173 shares. Charles Schwab Advisory accumulated 240,319 shares. Beaumont Financial Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 4,984 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fincl Group reported 14,000 shares. Ghp Invest Advsr Inc owns 15,651 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Macquarie Limited stated it has 3.18 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 251,476 are owned by United Svcs Automobile Association. Rh Dinel Counsel Inc reported 40,250 shares. Whittier Trust Communication holds 2,272 shares. Sg Americas holds 0.01% or 15,457 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability reported 700 shares. Fincl Advisory Serv holds 4,197 shares.