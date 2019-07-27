Ecolab Com (ECL) Stock Rose While Lafleur & Godfrey Has Cut Holding; Ryanair Hldgs Plc (RYAAY) Holding Held by Causeway Capital Management Llc

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 15.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 17,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,334 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.18M, down from 115,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $199.62. About 621,774 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ryanair Hldgs Plc (RYAAY) by 277.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 609,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 829,494 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.16M, up from 219,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ryanair Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $63.63. About 393,095 shares traded. Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) has declined 37.63% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAAY News: 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Week Ahead: Italy to stay in focus; Global flash PMls; M&S and Ryanair results; 20/03/2018 – Ryanair to Buy 24.9% Stake in LaudaMotion, Raise Interest to 75%; 21/05/2018 – RYANAIR CEO SAYS DOES NOT SEE ITSELF AS A PRIME MOVER IN CONTINUING EUROPEAN M&A, BUT ALIVE TO OPPORTUNITIES; 21/05/2018 – RYANAIR CEO: `REAL AND APPRECIABLE’ RISK OF HARD BREXIT; 24/04/2018 – Ryanair to Order Further 25 Boeing 737 MAX 200 Aircrafts; 07/03/2018 – RYANAIR LAUNCHES LONDON WINTER 2018 SCHEDULE W/ 143 ROUTES; 21/05/2018 – RYANAIR CEO SAYS WILL HIT TARGET OF ANCILLARIES ACCOUNTING FOR 30 PCT OF REVENUE A YEAR AHEAD OF TARGET; 06/03/2018 – Ryanair CEO says Aer Lingus connection deal a model for future cooperation; 21/05/2018 – RYANAIR CEO: WOULD LIKE TO DEVELOP RELATIONSHIP WITH AIRBUS; 17/05/2018 – Ryanair COO says pilot staffing situation has stabilised

More notable recent Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Airline Stocks That Will Help Your Portfolio Take Off – Investorplace.com” on April 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ABBV JT CWH HON DY RYAAY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” published on November 20, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “3 Reasons Why Ryanair Holdings plc (ADR) (RYAAY) Stock Is a Buy – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2017. More interesting news about Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Ryanair (RYAAY) Q4 Loss Wider Than Expected, Stock Down – Zacks.com” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ryanair First Half Earnings: Short-Term Issues Become Opportunities – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 22, 2018.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX) by 1.03 million shares to 224,327 shares, valued at $3.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bhp Billiton Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 223,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 665 shares, and cut its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM).

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ecolab: Wonderful Business, Not A Fair Price – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $406.42M for 35.39 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47M and $387.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockhead Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 2,140 shares to 6,275 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 6,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,726 shares, and has risen its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).