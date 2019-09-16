Ecolab Com (ECL) Stake Has Increased by Endurance Wealth Management Inc; As Regions Finl New (RF) Market Value Rose, Warren Averett Asset Management Has Upped by $747,964 Its Position

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 259.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc bought 53,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 74,049 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11 million, up from 20,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.35. About 9.63 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 12/04/2018 – Birmingham BJ: Experts: Regions not alone in selling off insurance assets; 30/04/2018 – Modern Space. Expanded Services. Regions Bank Teams Move into Uptown Charlotte Facility; 21/03/2018 – Regions Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 19/04/2018 – DJ Regions Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RF); 20/04/2018 – REGIONS SEES GAIN ON SALE OF INSURANCE UNIT OF $200M; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net $414M; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C, EST. 31C; 21/03/2018 – REGIONS BANK – INCREASING ITS PRIME LENDING RATE TO 4.75 PERCENT FROM 4.50 PERCENT; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 2,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 23,540 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.65M, up from 20,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $198.89. About 948,818 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Like Ecolab Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ECL) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) Upcoming 0.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

More notable recent Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Regions Financial Corporation (RF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Comerica Bank Remains Asset Sensitive, Loan Impairments Historically Low – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Regions Financial, PayPal and Conagra Brands – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.