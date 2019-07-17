Ecolab Com (ECL) Shareholder Logan Capital Management Raised Its Holding by $1.67 Million; Tompkins Financial Raised Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding by $483,164; Stock Rose

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 3,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,380 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51M, up from 25,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $6.02 during the last trading session, reaching $168.76. About 5.03 million shares traded or 91.47% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream III, LLC; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – HOMES BUSINESS ON TRACK TO SPIN LATER THIS YEAR INTO A STANDALONE, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Repurchased Nearly $950M in Shrs in 1Q; 21/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON); 30/05/2018 – Honeywell’s Latest Connected Aircraft Hardware Enhances The Passenger Experience For Air Hamburg; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SALES $42.7 BLN – $43.5 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 26.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 9,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,896 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93 million, up from 35,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $195.98. About 736,093 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $526.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,792 shares to 31,797 shares, valued at $8.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Admiral Fds Inc (VOOG) by 7,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,219 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board has 0.4% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 888,397 shares. Cidel Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.13% or 19,465 shares. Moreover, Hodges Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 3,098 shares. Stephens Ar holds 74,353 shares. American National Registered Invest Advisor Inc invested in 1.02% or 11,541 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability invested in 0.21% or 6,026 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 1,602 are held by Vigilant Management Lc. 9,279 were reported by Fairfield Bush Company. Moreover, Sfmg Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mcrae Cap Inc holds 3,051 shares. Fmr Limited Liability reported 5.68 million shares. The Florida-based Eagle Asset Mngmt has invested 0.73% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Brown Brothers Harriman And invested in 0.15% or 135,758 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. Deily Linnet F sold $629,808 worth of stock or 4,234 shares.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 25,606 shares to 116,980 shares, valued at $12.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,814 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Russell1000val (IWD).

