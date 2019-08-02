Ecolab Com (ECL) Shareholder Harvey Investment Co Trimmed Its Position by $2.70 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Value Declined, Webster Bank Has Raised Stake

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 28.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 15,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 38,507 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80M, down from 53,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $199.87. About 799,089 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators

Webster Bank increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 173.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank bought 11,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 18,075 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, up from 6,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $192.9. About 515,923 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Corona maker Constellation Brands’s quarterly sales top estimates; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR FISCAL 2019, BEER BUSINESS IS TARGETING NET SALES & OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 9 PCT TO 11 PCT; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Reports Fiscal 2018 Results and Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 27/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $1.75 a share – summary; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.25 BLN, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MLN TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ); 10/04/2018 – Constellation Agency Joins the Volkswagen Dealer Digital Program; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES 2019 EPS ON COMPARABLE BASIS $9.40 – $9.70; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect ICEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 09/04/2018 – Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Lc reported 37,123 shares. Bb&T accumulated 31,553 shares. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo invested in 0.67% or 124,214 shares. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 39,304 shares. Hilton Cap Management Limited reported 0.01% stake. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Lc accumulated 1,336 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 3.27% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 2.16 million shares. Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation reported 3.69% stake. Natixis holds 0.01% or 5,784 shares. Farmers Financial Bank reported 447 shares stake. 1.05M were accumulated by Sarasin And Prns Llp. Moreover, Accredited Investors Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 2,099 shares. Bath Savings Co reported 98,344 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors owns 5,295 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma invested 0.77% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Invest Ab has 105,170 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested in 3,124 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 2,212 were reported by Bragg Fincl Advsr. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 47,975 shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). The New Jersey-based Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp has invested 0.14% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability owns 103,596 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Impact Advisors Limited Liability Co invested in 0.48% or 6,652 shares. Franklin Street Nc holds 1.39% or 57,119 shares in its portfolio. Waddell & Reed Financial holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 173,844 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 32,401 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 292,898 shares. 35,361 were reported by Washington Fincl Bank. Advisors Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 1.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 91,068 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP holds 0% or 54 shares in its portfolio.