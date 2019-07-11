Ecolab Com (ECL) Shareholder Endurance Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Holding; Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Cut Nordstrom (JWN) Stake by $774,092; Stock Declined

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 17,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 120,290 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, down from 137,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $30.33. About 3.49 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 24.11% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 20/03/2018 – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF NORDSTROM BOARD TERMINATES DISCUSSIONS WITH NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP REGARDING POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE TRANSACTION; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom 1Q Rev $3.56B; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Nordstrom says it has received and rejected an “indicative proposal” to acquire the company; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Nordstrom family fails again in bid to take company private; 10/03/2018 – Seattle Times: Despite rebuff, Nordstrom buyout effort is not over; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM COMMITTEE: DISCUSSIONS TO END UNLESS PRICE IMPROVED; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Special Committee Is Being Advised by Centerview Partners LLC; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nordstrom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JWN); 09/05/2018 – Nordstrom Rack Apologizes to Black Teenagers Falsely Accused of Stealing in St. Louis; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 0.6 PERCENT

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 1,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,760 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67 million, up from 18,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $198.13. About 1.44M shares traded or 23.69% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Financial Grp Inc reported 2,139 shares. Sit Inv Associate reported 0.36% stake. Parthenon Lc accumulated 1,332 shares. Charter has invested 0.16% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 42,256 shares. 180,941 are owned by Bahl Gaynor Inc. Congress Asset Mgmt Communication Ma holds 0.77% or 334,481 shares in its portfolio. United Automobile Association holds 0.04% or 83,428 shares in its portfolio. Art Advsr Ltd Com owns 8,972 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 33,727 shares. Fort Washington Investment Oh has 0.02% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 7,820 shares. Cibc World Mkts Corporation reported 92,118 shares. West Oak Cap Limited Liability Com accumulated 2,055 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.1% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Wendell David Associate Inc owns 127,871 shares for 3.51% of their portfolio.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $610.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 16,349 shares to 107,757 shares, valued at $4.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 89,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,966 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md holds 199,740 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hyman Charles D has 0.08% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 16,992 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.01% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.02% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) or 24,000 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments stated it has 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd reported 19,790 shares stake. 61,798 were accumulated by Kepos Lp. Windward Mgmt Ca stated it has 45,913 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. United Kingdom-based Legal And General Grp Public Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability reported 819 shares. Moreover, Oakworth Inc has 0% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 0.01% or 21,806 shares.

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, down 15.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.95 per share. JWN’s profit will be $123.73M for 9.48 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 247.83% EPS growth.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VTI) by 5,045 shares to 105,167 shares, valued at $15.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,203 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,236 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.