Ecolab Com (ECL) Shareholder Endurance Wealth Management Boosted Stake by $310,640; Fort Washington Investment Advisors Holds Stake in Verint Systems (VRNT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 73,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 764,194 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.75M, up from 690,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Verint Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $54.3. About 75,227 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 44.90% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 28/03/2018 – Verint 4Q EPS 26c; 14/05/2018 – Global Research Commissioned by Verint Shows Consumers Becoming More Comfortable with Automation in Work Environments; 28/03/2018 – Verint 4Q Rev $318.7M; 03/04/2018 – Verint Delivers Modern, Enhanced Surveillance and Fraud Investigation Solutions to Prominent Financial Institutions; 29/05/2018 – Verint Presents “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards” to Holland America Line and Navy Federal Credit Union; 28/03/2018 – Verint Expect Total Annual Rev of $1.230 B With a Range of +/- 2%; 08/03/2018 – Verint Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Verint Only Company Recognized by Gartner in Both 2018 Magic Quadrants for the CRM Customer Engagement Center and Workforce; 08/03/2018 – Verint Announces Details for Investor Day on May 14, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Verint Only Company Recognized by Gartner in Both 2018 Magic Quadrants for the CRM Customer Engagement Center and Workforce Engagement Management

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 1,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,760 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67M, up from 18,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $198.92. About 431,823 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $610.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 4,843 shares to 168,392 shares, valued at $25.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 16,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,757 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,819 were accumulated by Palladium Limited. The Kentucky-based Farmers Retail Bank has invested 0.04% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Arizona State Retirement holds 67,969 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership owns 12,295 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 35,003 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Partners has invested 0.16% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Stephens Inc Ar holds 16,631 shares. Chilton Invest Co Limited Co reported 34,456 shares stake. Lazard Asset Ltd owns 145,982 shares. Appleton Prns Ma reported 0.25% stake. Washington Fincl Bank accumulated 845 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 30,544 were reported by Sei Invests Comm. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc reported 9,090 shares stake. Azimuth Cap Management Ltd Llc invested in 4,837 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fdsint (VCIT) by 16,424 shares to 9,233 shares, valued at $802,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smucker Jm Co (NYSE:SJM) by 121,807 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,892 shares, and cut its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $64,182 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold VRNT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 96.79 million shares or 65.19% more from 58.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brant Point Invest Management Ltd Llc stated it has 54,244 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Global stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Captrust Finance holds 0.01% or 3,520 shares. Clal Insurance Enterp Ltd owns 1.90M shares for 2.79% of their portfolio. California-based Fuller & Thaler Asset Management has invested 0.74% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 6,105 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 885,043 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Corp, a Texas-based fund reported 95,479 shares. 18,990 are owned by Oak Associate Limited Oh. First Advsr Limited Partnership reported 59,640 shares. Fmr Limited holds 0% or 531 shares in its portfolio. Florida-based Zpr Invest Mgmt has invested 2.11% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Calamos Advisors Llc owns 7,180 shares.