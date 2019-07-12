Ecolab Com (ECL) Shareholder Buffington Mohr Mcneal Boosted Holding; Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Holder Estabrook Capital Management Has Upped Position by $823.29 Million

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 7,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,927 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.18B, up from 98,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $94.13. About 627,168 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Tops Views, Boosts Guidance — Earnings Review; 16/05/2018 – National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces the Appointment of Tiffany S. Kenyon as Senior Vice President and Senior Legal Officer; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co 4Q Adj EPS $1.67; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Declines After Doldrums Persist in Most of the World; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. 1Q Gross Margin 63%; 21/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. 4Q-End Net Inventories $2.3B, Up 4%; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up Mid-Single Digits; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co reported a 8.5 percent rise in quarterly sales, boosted by strong demand for its high-end silver and gold fashion jewelry during the holiday shopping season; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – EXCLUDING ALL CHARGES, QTRLY NET EARNINGS ROSE 15% TO $208 MLN, OR $1.67 PER DILUTED SHARE

Buffington Mohr Mcneal increased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 7.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal bought 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,402 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, up from 22,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $199.56. About 1.07 million shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Corporation holds 92,118 shares. Brighton Jones Lc holds 1,313 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.17% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership has 40 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.02% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Cape Cod Five Cents Financial Bank reported 39,133 shares. Torray Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1,599 shares. Natixis has 5,784 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 0.01% or 10,338 shares. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.16% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 21,180 shares. Nadler Group holds 1,145 shares. Copeland Ltd Llc stated it has 23,185 shares. Fayez Sarofim has invested 0% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 17,308 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt Inc accumulated 19,850 shares or 1.24% of the stock.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

