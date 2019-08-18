Ecolab Com (ECL) Shareholder Boston Common Asset Management Trimmed Holding by $1.81 Million; Taurus Asset Management Has Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position as Stock Price Rose

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 20.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 10,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 39,304 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.94M, down from 49,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $206.81. About 1.18 million shares traded or 0.22% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 6,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 250,260 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.52 million, down from 256,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting; 24/05/2018 – Microsoft Deploys New Career Site on the Phenom People Platform; 29/03/2018 – PRESTARIANG – UNIT AWARDED CONTRACT BY LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI MALAYSIA TO PROVIDE MICROSOFT SOFTWARE LICENCES, SERVICES FOR 38.2 MLN RGT; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller is targeted at users with a range of physical disabilities, and is set to launch later this year; 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now worth $749 billion and is the world’s third most valuable company; 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Co holds 0.23% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 5,609 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru invested in 1.24 million shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Atria Invests Ltd Com accumulated 7,490 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Washington Tru Co, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 1,132 shares. Motco stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Edge Wealth Mgmt Lc owns 500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Communications owns 759,318 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Barometer Cap Management holds 0.8% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio. Oak Ridge Llc holds 86,565 shares. Nadler Financial Grp accumulated 1,145 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Middleton Com Ma holds 44,059 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 2,591 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Com reported 54,938 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0.17% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33B and $770.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5,942 shares to 30,517 shares, valued at $7.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 5,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,508 shares, and has risen its stake in Shiseido Sponsored Adr (SSDOY).

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50 million and $715.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5,299 shares to 316,795 shares, valued at $35.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 23,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.