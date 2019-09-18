Ecolab Com (ECL) Position Raised by Buffington Mohr Mcneal; Suntrust Bks Com (STI) Stock Price Rose While Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Cut Stake by $3.99 Million

Buffington Mohr Mcneal increased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal bought 3,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 27,572 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.44 million, up from 24,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $195.55. About 256,037 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc Com (STI) by 90.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 64,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 6,591 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $414,000, down from 70,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $68.05. About 382,512 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 28/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 4; 02/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Group Dinner Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 9; 24/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY PLC SLEN.L – PROVIDED WITH A COPY OF CORRESPONDENCE BETWEEN SUNTRUST OIL AND NIGERIAN DEPARTMENT OF PETROLEUM RE; 16/04/2018 – SunTrust Ranks #1 in J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction with Home Equity Line of Credit; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust CEO: Former Employee May Have Done This While Employed With Company; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net $643M; 15/04/2018 – WideOpenWest Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 19; 31/05/2018 – Post Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) RATIO WAS ESTIMATED TO BE 9.8% AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, SLIGHTLY HIGHER THAN PRIOR QUARTER; 07/03/2018 – Flir Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1.

Buffington Mohr Mcneal, which manages about $309.71 million and $319.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 4,340 shares to 2,385 shares, valued at $264,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $2.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in W R Berkley Corporation Com (NYSE:WRB) by 11,381 shares to 13,987 shares, valued at $922,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 6,151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Kemper Corp Del Com (NYSE:KMPR).

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, down 1.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $621.51M for 12.15 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.