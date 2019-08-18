Ecolab Com (ECL) Position Has Boosted by Endurance Wealth Management Inc; Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Holder Akre Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $76.35 Million as Stock Price Rose

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 1,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 20,760 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67M, up from 18,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $206.81. About 1.18M shares traded or 0.22% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 49.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 438,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 455,447 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.25 million, down from 894,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $176.1. About 100,818 shares traded or 42.62% up from the average. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31 million and $610.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 14,670 shares to 2,950 shares, valued at $141,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 1,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,654 shares, and cut its stake in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Commercial Bank And Tru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Sumitomo Mitsui Holding Inc has 0.2% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1.24 million shares. Donaldson Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 35,306 shares. Nomura Holding reported 8,769 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd holds 0.04% or 2,881 shares. Regions Financial Corp invested 0.25% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3.40 million shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 759,318 shares. Gulf Interest Bancshares (Uk) stated it has 0.19% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). M&R Capital Mgmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 300 shares. Woodmont Counsel Ltd Liability Company reported 5,225 shares. Swedbank has invested 0.88% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Reliance Of Delaware has 0.18% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 6,353 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). C M Bidwell Associates Limited reported 765 shares stake.

Akre Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.20B and $9.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kkr & Co LP Del by 101,500 shares to 12.75 million shares, valued at $299.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

