Ecolab Com (ECL) Market Value Rose While Lafleur & Godfrey Lowered Position; Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Decreased Its Position in Marathon Petroleum (MPC) as Market Valuation Declined

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 15.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 17,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 97,334 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.18M, down from 115,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $206.99. About 202,255 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 74.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 24,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 8,195 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $490,000, down from 32,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $49.27. About 1.10 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 29/03/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CHANGES IN THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF MPC CAPITAL AG; 25/03/2018 – ORR: RBNZ AND ADVISORY PANEL AGAINST TREASURY OFFICIAL ON MPC; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS – BASED ON CLOSING PRICE OF NOK 49 AS OF TODAY, 27 APRIL 2018, OFFER PRICE IS NOK 44 PER OFFER SHARE; 22/03/2018 – OSLO BøRS – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS INVEST B.V – RECEIVED APPLICATION FOR; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S CARNEY SAYS MPC HAS HAD “RIGOROUS” DISCUSSION OF PUBLISHING INTEREST RATE PATH, MAJORITY OF MPC NOT IN FAVOUR; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DHOLAKIA SAYS FEARS OF A TRADE WAR AMONG MAJOR GLOBAL PLAYERS ARE TURNING INCREASINGLY REALISTIC; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK MPC UNANIMOUSLY DECIDED TO LEAVE REPO RATE UNCHANGED – GOVERNOR; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS POLICY TIGHT ENOUGH TO REIN IN PRICE PRESSURES; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S VLIEGHE SAYS NO MATERIAL DIFFERENCES BETWEEN HIS FORECAST FOR UK ECONOMIC GROWTH AND THE MPC’S COLLECTIVE VIEW; 30/04/2018 – MPC SEES WESTERN RETAIL SYNERGIES CAPTURED QUICKLY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Group holds 59,718 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 878 shares. 65,364 are owned by Bb&T Limited Liability. First Citizens Bankshares has 66,536 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Miles Cap has 5,145 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. 155,000 are owned by Viking Fund Ltd Liability. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.27% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 83,950 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Company holds 96,100 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 64,922 shares. Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership invested 0.74% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Pinnacle Assoc holds 0.04% or 27,621 shares in its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 31,292 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity has invested 0.07% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01B and $4.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jetblue Airways Stk (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 501,946 shares to 950,000 shares, valued at $15.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mimecast Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Strum And Towne Inc invested in 4.67% or 35,478 shares. Bb&T holds 31,553 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Girard Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.77% or 23,357 shares. Japan-based Hikari Tsushin Incorporated has invested 0.64% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Kentucky Retirement holds 11,075 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 27,000 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al owns 175,213 shares. Arete Wealth Lc accumulated 4,632 shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 4.04 million shares. 31,054 were reported by Duncker Streett And. Tt Intll owns 56,076 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Toth Financial Advisory Corp reported 49,118 shares. 340 are held by Plante Moran Financial Advsr Limited Liability. Moreover, Bridges Mngmt Incorporated has 0.36% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 49,320 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsr Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 62,994 shares.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47 million and $387.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 1,655 shares to 83,901 shares, valued at $15.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 2,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockhead Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

