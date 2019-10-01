Ecolab Com (ECL) Market Value Rose While Capital Counsel Trimmed Holding by $742,296; Simon Property Group (SPG) Holder Real Estate Management Services Cut Its Stake

Capital Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc sold 3,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 327,909 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.74M, down from 331,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $197.48. About 192,896 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in Simon Property Group (SPG) by 24.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 6,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 21,530 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44 million, down from 28,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Simon Property Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $152.44. About 646,096 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 21/05/2018 – Simon to Install Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle Chargers at more than 30 Shopping Centers; 19/03/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 10/04/2018 – PRAKASH CONSTROWELL -ACQUISITION OF SPG MULTITRADE COULD NOT HAPPEN AS TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT MET WITHIN TIMEFRAME; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 30/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SIMON PROPERTY GROUP; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q FFO $2.87/Shr; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Group Bumps Up Guidance — Earnings Review; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $12.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS $2.00

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $3.05 per share. SPG’s profit will be $939.47M for 12.50 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.99 actual EPS reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.01% EPS growth.

Real Estate Management Services Llc, which manages about $741.04 million and $148.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 41,100 shares to 724,900 shares, valued at $10.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold SPG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 284.91 million shares or 0.35% less from 285.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 3,717 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Co reported 8,293 shares. Gulf Interest Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited stated it has 72,964 shares. 10,157 were reported by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Lc. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) or 705,403 shares. Resolution Ltd stated it has 615,496 shares. Ls Advisors Ltd Llc owns 15,525 shares. Magnetar has 0.03% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 8,324 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Ltd owns 610 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 271,680 shares. Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Stephens Inc Ar reported 27,136 shares. Whitnell & Communication holds 0.14% or 2,320 shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.2% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Eaton Vance Management holds 0.1% or 249,106 shares in its portfolio.

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48B and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,871 shares to 819,543 shares, valued at $142.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 445,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93M for 28.70 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bristol John W Co Ny has invested 2.42% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.06% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Gradient Investments Limited Com has 0.07% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 6,830 shares. Zevenbergen Cap Limited Liability Com invested in 3,935 shares. Atlantic Union Natl Bank holds 0.08% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 3,076 shares. Moreover, A D Beadell Investment Counsel has 0.46% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 2,700 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 10,000 shares. Rockland Tru reported 71,420 shares. Covington Investment Advsrs holds 0.63% or 9,860 shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank owns 3,624 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Jennison Limited owns 1,655 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nomura, a Japan-based fund reported 6,006 shares. The Missouri-based Comm National Bank has invested 0.12% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Baxter Bros Inc owns 0.3% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 6,700 shares.