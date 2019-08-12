Ecolab Com (ECL) Market Valuation Rose While Boston Common Asset Management Decreased Holding; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holder Sandy Spring Bank Boosted Holding

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 20.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 10,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 39,304 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.94 million, down from 49,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $205.97. About 704,235 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 196.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 629 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 949 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $541,000, up from 320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $515.5. About 384,989 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 7,074 shares to 26,870 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Midcap 400 Spdr Trust Series 1 (MDY) by 1,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,858 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Msci Emerging Markets Etf (VWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $4.50 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.