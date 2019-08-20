Ecolab Com (ECL) Holding Increased by Endurance Wealth Management Inc; Carnegie Capital Asset Management Position in Honeywell Intl (HON) Has Lifted as Valuation Rose

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 1,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 20,760 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67 million, up from 18,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $208.57. About 865,324 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 58.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 27,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 73,694 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.71 million, up from 46,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $165.86. About 1.50 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER THE 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT ARE REQUIRED TO BE REPAID NO LATER THAN APRIL 26, 2019; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SALES $42.7 BLN – $43.5 BLN; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE – TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL FOR OPTICAL COMMUNICATION DATALINKS PRODUCTS; 30/04/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Honeywell; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – UOP RUSSELL BUSINESS TO PROVIDE A HIGH-RECOVERY CRYOGENIC GAS PROCESSING PLANT TO CAPROCK MIDSTREAM, FOR ITS PECOS BEND FACILITY; 20/03/2018 – HONEYWELL – LAUNCH OF ITS CONNECTIVITY SOLUTION, GODIRECT ROUTER; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organic Growth; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arcadia Inv Mgmt Mi holds 49,770 shares or 2.54% of its portfolio. Ami Asset Mngmt Corporation holds 242,425 shares or 3.16% of its portfolio. 8,883 are held by Acadian Asset Ltd. 200,465 are owned by Gofen Glossberg Lc Il. Royal London Asset Management Limited has invested 0% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Hikari Power has invested 0.04% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Colonial Trust Advsrs stated it has 4,070 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested in 0.47% or 1.88 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 13,400 shares. King Luther Mngmt owns 1.34% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 992,563 shares. The New York-based Cantillon Capital Management Limited Liability Company has invested 4.36% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Sit Associates Inc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 64,590 shares. Blair William And Com Il holds 1.01% or 936,929 shares in its portfolio. Spf Beheer Bv stated it has 3.36% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). South Carolina-based South State has invested 0.09% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31 million and $610.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 6,100 shares to 121,829 shares, valued at $12.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00M and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5,303 shares to 161,601 shares, valued at $16.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 11,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,292 shares, and cut its stake in Clearbridge Mlp And Midstrm (CEM).