Ecolab Com (ECL) Holder Sawgrass Asset Management Has Decreased Holding by $4.89 Million; As Nucor (NUE) Shares Declined, Shareholder Farmers Trust Co Has Cut Holding

Farmers Trust Co decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 90.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co sold 63,717 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 6,653 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $367,000, down from 70,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.62. About 3.94 million shares traded or 92.54% up from the average. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Encouraged by Recent Actions by Trump Administration on Steel Imports; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR CORP – ALSO EVALUATING BUILDING ADDITIONAL GALVANIZING LINES AT ITS OTHER SHEET MILLS; 18/04/2018 – Nucor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 11/05/2018 – Nucor: Galvanizing Line to Be Operational in 1st Half of 2021; 14/03/2018 – Nucor chief on Trump and the case for protection; 19/04/2018 – Nucor quarterly revenue rises 15.6 pct; 05/03/2018 “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nucor CEO John Ferriola’s take on President Donald Trump’s recently announced steel and aluminum tariffs; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR: NEW GALVANIZING LINE IS A $240M INVESTMENT; 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 6.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 24,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 374,049 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.85 million, down from 398,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $196.06. About 1.59M shares traded or 41.14% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.22 in 2019Q1.

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $354.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 4,649 shares to 40,889 shares, valued at $7.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.03 EPS, down 55.79% or $1.30 from last year’s $2.33 per share. NUE’s profit will be $312.25M for 12.77 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Nucor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.25% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.94 million for 28.50 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1.