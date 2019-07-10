Ecolab Com (ECL) Holder Pggm Investments Cut Holding by $7.57 Million; Meyer Handelman Co Has Raised Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position by $424,200

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 10,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 226,969 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.55 million, up from 216,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $40.62. About 5.59M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION

Pggm Investments decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 18.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments sold 43,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 184,604 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.59 million, down from 227,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $197.66. About 1.11 million shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hershey Co Com (NYSE:HSY) by 73,694 shares to 504,913 shares, valued at $57.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New Com (NYSE:SHO) by 495,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.47 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hospitality Pptys Tr Com Sh Ben Int (NYSE:HPT).

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ecolab declares $0.46 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ecolab: Wonderful Business, Not A Fair Price – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ecolab Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 0.04% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 90,471 shares. The Ohio-based Johnson Counsel has invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.16% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Copeland Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.28% or 23,185 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc has 0.22% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 6,475 shares. Parkside Fin Commercial Bank And Trust reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). First Long Island Investors Lc holds 72,911 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur holds 0.22% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 9,368 shares. Neuberger Berman Group invested in 255,687 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Middleton Incorporated Ma has invested 1.25% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 159,843 shares. Bridges Mngmt accumulated 49,320 shares or 0.36% of the stock. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp reported 1.00 million shares. Freestone Capital Llc, Washington-based fund reported 6,922 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors owns 12,456 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $406.42M for 35.05 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 1.52 million shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.18% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans invested in 0.01% or 67,565 shares. Thomas White Ltd holds 0.09% or 10,888 shares in its portfolio. 15.58 million are held by Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership. Destination Wealth Management invested in 0% or 601 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt invested in 18,173 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Farmers And Merchants Invests reported 29,471 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. First Natl Trust Company accumulated 18,342 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Fiduciary Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 57,458 shares. Moreover, Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 0.25% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Wilkins Investment Counsel, Massachusetts-based fund reported 182,713 shares. The Texas-based Beacon Fincl Group has invested 0.37% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). First Bank holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 19,735 shares. Ameriprise invested in 7.59M shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Company Com (NYSE:BA) by 2,200 shares to 45,298 shares, valued at $18.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Stores Inc Com (NYSE:WMT) by 5,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 276,774 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger: Best House In A Bad Neighborhood – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “We Are Back In Schlumberger, And You Should Be Too – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Opportunity With A Battered Energy ETF – Benzinga” with publication date: July 03, 2019.