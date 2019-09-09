Ecolab Com (ECL) Holder First Long Island Investors Decreased Holding as Market Value Rose; Donald Smith & Company Position in Mfa Financial (MFA) Decreased by $4.47 Million as Valuation Declined

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 4,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 72,911 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.87 million, down from 77,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $206.69. About 988,904 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in Mfa Financial Inc. (MFA) by 20.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 638,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.88% . The institutional investor held 2.44 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.76 million, down from 3.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Mfa Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.27. About 1.12 million shares traded. MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) has declined 9.69% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MFA News: 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $53.2 MLN VS $66.9 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial 1Q Net $83.4M; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial 1Q EPS 20c; 26/04/2018 – Sputnik: #Syria supports #Hungary’s policies on migration, #MiddleEast – MFA; 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 20C, EST. 18C (2 EST.); 22/04/2018 – DJ MFA Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MFA); 19/04/2018 – “Aeroflot”, making regular flights between the Russian Federation and the United States, can stop them, as the crews have difficulty obtaining US visas – MFA RIA; 13/03/2018 – #BREAKING: #Russia MFA spox Zakharova: Not a single British media will continue to be working in Russia if they shut down @RT_com; 29/05/2018 – Sputnik: #SyrianArmy doesn’t need permission from US to attack terrorists – MFA; 17/05/2018 – MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Preferred Dividend of $0.46875 per Share

More notable recent MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “11 Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 REITs for Any Stock Market Conditions – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about MFA Financial Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns MFA Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:MFA)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.19 per share. MFA’s profit will be $84.81 million for 9.57 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by MFA Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MFA shares while 60 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.55% more from 335.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Concorde Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, a Michigan-based fund reported 209,532 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) for 32,497 shares. Fund Mgmt has 215,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 5,550 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Gru Inc has 0.01% invested in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) for 42.33M shares. Crawford Invest Counsel Incorporated has 0.08% invested in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) for 261 shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Proshare Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 102,537 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0.01% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Financial Services Corporation owns 946 shares. Legal And General Group Plc stated it has 452,974 shares. Susquehanna Intl Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 62,025 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd has 0% invested in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) for 67,187 shares. Jennison Associate Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.1% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA).

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Like Ecolab Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ECL) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ecolab acquires Chemstar Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Ecolab (ECL) Acquires Cleaning Solutions Provider Chemstar – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84M and $774.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 6,141 shares to 123,859 shares, valued at $13.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 293,495 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.02M for 30.04 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Donaldson Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.55% or 35,306 shares. Victory Cap holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 57,890 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa holds 0.21% or 144,087 shares. Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi stated it has 2.04% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Umb Natl Bank N A Mo reported 124,214 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation has 116,950 shares. Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 31,359 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 2.42% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Fincl Advisory Service owns 1,521 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel holds 8,022 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Renaissance Invest Grp Inc Limited accumulated 2,670 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Woodstock reported 56,869 shares. Chilton Inv Ltd Liability holds 0.21% or 34,456 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Prns has invested 0.16% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 1,628 are owned by Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation.