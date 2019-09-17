Ecolab Com (ECL) Holder Buffington Mohr Mcneal Raised Stake; Methode Electronics (MEI) Holder Investment Counselors Of Maryland Has Increased Position by $305,172

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in Methode Electronics Inc (MEI) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 10,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.84% . The institutional investor held 976,908 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.91M, up from 966,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Methode Electronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $35.77. About 403,247 shares traded or 63.90% up from the average. Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has declined 23.11% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MEI News: 12/03/2018 Methode Electronics, Inc. Announces CFO Change; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for Decreasing lnflammation and Autoimmune Disorders; 12/03/2018 – Methode Electronics CFO John Hrudicka Resigns; 16/05/2018 – TAI KAM HOLDINGS LTD 8321.HK – LAU MEI CHAI HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 13/03/2018 – Methode Electronics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 22/03/2018 – SHOUGANG CONCORD GRAND NAMES CHAN SO MEI AS COMPANY SECRETARY; 22/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Presenting at Conference May 23; 15/03/2018 – Methode Electronics’ Board Approves Dividend

Buffington Mohr Mcneal increased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal bought 3,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 27,572 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.44 million, up from 24,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $6.32 during the last trading session, reaching $192.11. About 1.29M shares traded or 8.77% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icf International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 12,118 shares to 395,245 shares, valued at $28.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brady Corp Cl A (NYSE:BRC) by 107,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 223,407 shares, and cut its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI).

More notable recent Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Methode Electronics Q1 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Methode Electronics’ Board Approves Dividend NYSE:MEI – GlobeNewswire” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Methode Electronics, Inc.’s (NYSE:MEI) 13% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Standex Intâ€™l Corp. (SXI) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For June 20, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Buffington Mohr Mcneal, which manages about $309.71 million and $319.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 4,340 shares to 2,385 shares, valued at $264,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc reported 721,164 shares stake. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk has 0.14% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 217,548 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 435,956 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset LP reported 10,325 shares. 324 were accumulated by Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited. Ardevora Asset Llp holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 218,300 shares. Qci Asset Management owns 65,239 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Limited Co has 80,716 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii reported 10,915 shares stake. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc stated it has 0% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 4,917 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Bridges Invest Management reported 49,645 shares. Private Wealth Advisors Inc invested 0.09% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Toth Finance Advisory Corporation accumulated 46,825 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Tower Bridge Advsrs has invested 0% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).