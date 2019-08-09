Ecolab Com (ECL) Holder Boston Common Asset Management Has Trimmed Position; Sunbelt Securities Has Decreased Costco Whsl New (COST) Position by $348,480

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 41.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc sold 1,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 2,024 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $490,000, down from 3,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $273.94. About 1.15M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 20.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 10,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 39,304 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.94M, down from 49,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $205.97. About 682,531 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Run Capital Limited Company stated it has 1.91% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Shelter Mutual Ins Com invested in 1.36% or 26,114 shares. Adams Natural Resource Fund Inc has 1.01% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 11,043 are held by Amer Asset Mgmt Inc. Jones Fincl Cos Lllp holds 0% or 2,578 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Inc holds 0.07% or 1.39M shares. Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 0.08% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Vaughan Nelson LP holds 0.86% or 361,235 shares. Commerce Fincl Bank reported 52,093 shares. 2,379 were accumulated by Element Cap Management Limited Co. Sei Investments Company holds 0.02% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 30,544 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 3.14% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Victory Capital Mngmt holds 57,890 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists has 2.52% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Bancorporation Of America De reported 0.12% stake.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $770.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 5,190 shares to 38,508 shares, valued at $4.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (NYSE:WY) by 49,894 shares in the quarter, for a total of 244,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc Com (NYSE:CSL).

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18M and $200.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 2,176 shares to 10,479 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,633 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 27.07 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il invested in 0.67% or 78,543 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt has 0.08% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 500 shares. Virginia-based Old Dominion Cap Mngmt has invested 2.11% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Jag Cap Management Llc owns 1,020 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Cognios Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 3,220 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.31% or 72,437 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 4,350 shares. Moreover, Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Liability Company has 0.42% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.33% or 6.07 million shares in its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability owns 129,432 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd holds 8,776 shares. Rech Global invested in 10.20M shares. The New York-based Northstar Grp Inc has invested 2.08% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Aspen Inv Management owns 892 shares. Personal Cap Advsr Corporation, a California-based fund reported 206,312 shares.