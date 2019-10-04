Ecolab (Call) (ECL) Holder Hsbc Holdings Plc Has Upped Position; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position Lifted by Haverford Trust Company

Haverford Trust Company increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 0.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company bought 2,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $149.27M, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $131.19. About 5.76 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (Call) (ECL) by 242% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc bought 12,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 17,100 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $192.83. About 762,888 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,531 shares to 297,130 shares, valued at $49.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 19,508 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,868 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings.