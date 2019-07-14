Ecofin LTD Upped Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Holding; Ingersoll Rand Co LTD (IR) Sentiment Is 1.11

Ingersoll Rand Co LTD (IR) investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 284 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 255 sold and reduced their holdings in Ingersoll Rand Co LTD. The hedge funds in our database now have: 182.11 million shares, down from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ingersoll Rand Co LTD in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 3 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 215 Increased: 191 New Position: 93.

Ecofin Ltd increased Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) stake by 38.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ecofin Ltd acquired 9,428 shares as Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Ecofin Ltd holds 33,724 shares with $2.72 million value, up from 24,296 last quarter. Te Connectivity Ltd now has $31.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $94.44. About 1.62 million shares traded or 37.03% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $14.5 BLN TO $14.7 BLN; 17/05/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.52 TO $5.58; 09/05/2018 – TE Connectivity Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Dividend Record and Payment Dates; 18/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Debuts New Waterproof USB Type-C Connector; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 17/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – TE Connectivity showcases 400G connector and cable assembly solutions at OFC 2018; 30/05/2018 – Mouser Electronics Named Global High Service Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity

Among 2 analysts covering TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. TE Connectivity had 5 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, March 18. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, June 20 to “Buy”.

Ecofin Ltd decreased Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) stake by 89,247 shares to 198,158 valued at $9.24M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) stake by 103,773 shares and now owns 714,586 shares. Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) was reduced too.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.07 million activity. MITTS HEATH A sold $1.07M worth of stock or 12,908 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aurora Invest Counsel has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Gabelli Funds Ltd Company has invested 0.1% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Com Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). 6,050 are held by Bessemer Limited Liability Com. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.04% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). World Asset Mngmt owns 22,044 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Buckingham Asset Management has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Savings Bank Of Hawaii has 10,668 shares. Group Inc One Trading Limited Partnership reported 1,705 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 4,916 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys stated it has 49,247 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Franklin Res accumulated 1.67M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 2 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tompkins Fincl holds 0.09% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 5,086 shares. Cibc Ww Markets owns 82,135 shares.

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 10.81% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.85 per share. IR’s profit will be $494.37M for 15.44 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 130.34% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.66% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $126.62. About 1.49M shares traded or 1.93% up from the average. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (IR) has risen 36.07% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC SAYS NEW REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT HAS A TERM OF FIVE YEARS – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 9 Weeks; 11/05/2018 – lngersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 15/05/2018 – RREEF PROPERTY TRUST, INC. APPOINTS JULIANNA INGERSOLL AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 17/05/2018 – Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC Now Serving Ductless Customers; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company has market cap of $30.54 billion. It operates through Climate and Industrial divisions. It has a 22.19 P/E ratio. The Climate segment offers building management, bus and rail HVAC, control, container and cryogenic refrigeration, diesel-powered refrigeration, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

