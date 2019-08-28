Ecofin LTD Upped Its Sempra Energy (SRE) Position; Schwab Charles Investment Management Raised Cooper Std Hldgs (CPS) Position By $1.49 Million

Ecofin Ltd increased Sempra Energy (SRE) stake by 10% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ecofin Ltd acquired 2,642 shares as Sempra Energy (SRE)’s stock rose 7.31%. The Ecofin Ltd holds 29,063 shares with $3.66 million value, up from 26,421 last quarter. Sempra Energy now has $38.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $141.64. About 204,168 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Names Peter Wall as Controller and Chief Accounting Officer; 17/05/2018 – Sempra Energy Unit San Diego Gas & Electric Sells $400M of 4.150% First Mortgage Bonds; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms lEnova’s Ratings and Changes Outlook to Stable; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Also Appoints Martin as New Member of Board Effective May 1; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Will Invest $130M for IEnova Unit to Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal in Baja California, Mexico; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s lEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico; 13/04/2018 – MOODY´S AFFIRMS IENOVA’S RATINGS AND CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA STILL SEES THREE CAMERON LNG TRAINS PRODUCING IN 2019

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (CPS) stake by 18.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc acquired 32,492 shares as Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (CPS)’s stock rose 1.71%. The Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc holds 209,702 shares with $9.85M value, up from 177,210 last quarter. Cooper Std Hldgs Inc now has $552.69M valuation. The stock increased 2.64% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $32.7. About 60,229 shares traded. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) has declined 62.97% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CPS News: 13/04/2018 – Cooper Standard Issues 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q EPS $3.07; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings Backs FY Sales $3.55B-$3.6B; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q Net $57.4M; 25/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Cooper Standard for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPS); 26/03/2018 Cooper-Standard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD 1Q ADJ EPS $3.45, EST. $2.91; 11/04/2018 – Bianchi Public Relations Named to O’Dwyer’s Top PR Firms in Midwest and Technology & Industrial Sectors in Nation for 2018; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings: 1Q Net New Business Awards $140M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CPS shares while 43 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 16.56 million shares or 1.74% less from 16.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Mngmt Ltd owns 7,142 shares. Voloridge Invest Ltd invested in 13,162 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Bancorporation Of America De stated it has 178,892 shares. Cs Mckee LP holds 0.05% or 11,900 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 26,144 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.01% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) or 313,661 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 5,208 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 326,946 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Bluemountain Cap Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) for 9,997 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). California State Teachers Retirement holds 27,337 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). M&T Savings Bank has 0% invested in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS).

Among 2 analysts covering Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cooper-Standard Holdings has $6300 highest and $3600 lowest target. $46’s average target is 40.67% above currents $32.7 stock price. Cooper-Standard Holdings had 6 analyst reports since April 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5600 target in Monday, August 5 report. The stock of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, July 15.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) stake by 34,987 shares to 595,107 valued at $31.10M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lamar Advertising Co New (NASDAQ:LAMR) stake by 87,229 shares and now owns 470,684 shares. Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) was reduced too.

Ecofin Ltd decreased Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQUNF) stake by 77,170 shares to 1.22M valued at $13.77 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) stake by 6,026 shares and now owns 16,902 shares. Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Sempra Energy has $14200 highest and $13200 lowest target. $141’s average target is -0.45% below currents $141.64 stock price. Sempra Energy had 10 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, March 28. Morgan Stanley maintained Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) rating on Friday, August 16. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $14100 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $132 target. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.3% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Massachusetts Finance Svcs Ma reported 0.11% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). The Texas-based Shamrock Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.26% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). 56,462 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. Hrt Limited Liability Co reported 6,651 shares stake. Tortoise Capital Lc stated it has 0% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Synovus Financial Corporation has invested 0% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.13% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Rampart Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.34% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 23,817 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 78,938 shares. Gulf Intll Natl Bank (Uk) Limited accumulated 63,054 shares. Napier Park Glob (Us) Lp invested in 15.33% or 21,000 shares. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Trust Division owns 10,129 shares. Mraz Amerine And Assocs reported 3,422 shares.