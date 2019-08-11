Ecofin LTD Trimmed Stake in Waste Management (WM) by $360,706 as Market Value Rose; Johnson Financial Group Lowered Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) Holding by $1.40 Million; Shares Declined

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc (JOUT) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 19,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.43% . The institutional investor held 1.62 million shares of the recreational products and toys company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.58M, down from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Johnson Outdoors Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $606.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $60.33. About 53,393 shares traded or 2.15% up from the average. Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) has declined 17.19% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.19% the S&P500.

Ecofin Ltd decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd sold 3,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 36,415 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, down from 39,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $119.06. About 1.56 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62M for 26.11 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.