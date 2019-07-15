Ecofin LTD Trimmed General Electric Co (GE) Holding as Stock Price Rose; Goldentree Asset Management LP Upped Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25M, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $211.21. About 372,340 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/03/2018 – PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM ADVENT HIRES GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N AND ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA TO SELL DUTCH CONVEYOR BELT COMPANY AMMERAAL BELTECH; 13/03/2018 – GOLDMAN IS SAID TO MOVE ALCOVER FROM LONDON TO MADRID: RTRS; 27/03/2018 – Sonali Basak: Insurers with ties to Goldman Sachs and Apollo are under scrutiny by regulators and clients. Exclusive reporting; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 07/03/2018 – EU to propose limited market access for British-based banks – Bloomberg; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON SAYS CLIENTS WERE SEEKING BITCOIN EXPOSURE; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SETS GOAL OF 50% FEMALE WORKFORCE `OVER TIME’; 10/05/2018 – US Lighting Group Confirms Goldman Sachs Presentation Date; 12/03/2018 – HARVEY SCHWARTZ TO RETIRE FROM GOLDMAN SACHS, DAVID SOLOMON TO SERVE AS SOLE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Trading Co-Heads Pablo Salame, Isabelle Ealet to Depart

Ecofin Ltd decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 78.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd sold 694,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 195,541 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, down from 890,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.31. About 5.20M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: GAS TURBINE MARKET CONTINUES TO BE `VERY CHALLENGING’; 13/03/2018 – Industrials Sink as GE Cuts Executive Bonuses – Industrials Roundup; 21/03/2018 – GE asks for final healthcare IT bids, sources say [21:50 GMT21 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 22/05/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 3.66 BLN RUPEES VS 3.32 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 22/05/2018 – Many providers of long-term care (LTC) insurance policies, including GE, underestimated the cost of servicing policies; 20/03/2018 – GE Helps Norfolk, Canadian Pacific Give New Life to Locomotives; 17/04/2018 – Engine failure causes Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 20/04/2018 – General Electric Backs 2018 Target of Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.07; 10/04/2018 – Uganda Awards Refinery Deal to GE After Earlier Contracts Dumped; 18/03/2018 – GE deploys wind power to rebuild earnings

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 21.48 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 1,336 shares. Lbmc Advsrs Limited Liability has 12,847 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.03% or 14.83M shares. Mutual Of America Llc reported 1.16 million shares. Bokf Na holds 227,543 shares. Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 40,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Torch Wealth Ltd owns 58,701 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Auxier Asset Mngmt invested 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Doliver Advisors LP has 0.11% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 109,277 shares. 216,688 were reported by Yhb Invest Advsrs. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust invested in 35,000 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Adv reported 40,677 shares stake. Koshinski Asset Mngmt accumulated 58,696 shares. Blue Edge Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.

