Ecofin LTD Stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) Has Upped by $330,250; Auxier Asset Management Has Increased Position in The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by $794,427 as Market Value Rose

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 76.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 7,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,489 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, up from 9,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in The Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $262.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $145.6. About 2.67M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 12/04/2018 – Multi-billion Dollar Digital Content Industry Swells as Consumer’s Media Consumption Intensifies; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $4 BILLION FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 9, 2023; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $4B FIVE-YEAR FACILITY REPLACES $2.25B 5-YEAR CREDIT PACT; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $2.5 BLN; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 29,063 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, up from 26,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $138.08. About 502,120 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 21.94% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 08/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS TEXAS PUC APPROVES ACQUISITION OF ONCOR; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY NAMES TREVOR MIHALIK EVP & CFO; 13/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS IENOVA’S RATINGS AND CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.43; 19/04/2018 – SoCalGas and Opus 12 Successfully Demonstrate Technology That Simplifies Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Storable Renewable Energy; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.43; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra L. Reed To Retire; Jeffrey W. Martin Named Successor; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SRE.N – UNIT INFRAESTRUCTURA ENERGÉTICA TO DEVELOP LIQUID FUELS MARINE TERMINAL AT LA JOVITA ENERGY HUB IN ENSENADA, MEXICO; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Also Appoints Martin as New Member of Board Effective May 1; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms lEnova’s Ratings and Changes Outlook to Stable

Auxier Asset Management, which manages about $647.08M and $486.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 7,513 shares to 62,261 shares, valued at $8.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Ecofin Ltd, which manages about $1.49 billion and $144.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 104,938 shares to 344,418 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

