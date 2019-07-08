Ecofin LTD Raised Position in Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) as Shares Rose; Monarch Capital Management Holds Position in Kroger (KR)

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 9,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,724 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 24,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $94.67. About 186,483 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500.

Monarch Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kroger (KR) by 29.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Capital Management Inc bought 31,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 136,975 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 105,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.8. About 2.00M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 08/03/2018 – Kroger Recorded 4Q LIFO Credit of $54M; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 19/04/2018 – Ralphs Grocery Company Commits to Creating Safer Communities by Joining Effort to Combat Opioid Abuse; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Trading Activity Surges to More Than 16 Times Average; 17/05/2018 – KROGER CFO MIKE SCHLOTMAN SPEAKS AT BMO CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Announces $1.2 B Accelerated Shr Repurchase Program; 17/05/2018 – KROGER CFO SAYS COMPANY PLANS TO OFFER MORE PRODUCTS THROUGH ITS VITACOST.COM BUSINESS; 08/03/2018 – Kroger 4Q Net $854M; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – IDENTICAL SUPERMARKET SALES, WITHOUT FUEL, OF 1.5% IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017; 23/03/2018 – Target And Kroger In Merger Talks: Report — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset Management has invested 2.27% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Oppenheimer & has 9,552 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited has invested 0% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Allstate holds 40,913 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Raymond James Advisors reported 38,404 shares. Edgepoint Invest Gp Incorporated invested in 6.99% or 7.90 million shares. Natixis Limited Partnership has invested 0.16% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 55,582 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Tompkins has 5,086 shares. Estabrook Cap holds 0% or 2,499 shares in its portfolio. Advisors Asset Management has 0.02% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 12,288 shares. 103,521 were accumulated by Daiwa Securities Group. Horizon Invests Limited Liability Corp holds 2,868 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 64,066 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Duncker Streett And reported 9,625 shares.

Ecofin Ltd, which manages about $1.49B and $144.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 3,502 shares to 36,415 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQUNF) by 77,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.07 million activity.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Advsr Llc reported 198,437 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 2.03M shares. Ameriprise holds 0.03% or 2.45M shares in its portfolio. Majedie Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.11% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Paradigm Asset Management Com has invested 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Community Bank & Trust Na accumulated 370 shares or 0% of the stock. Cutler Counsel Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.13% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Benedict Fincl Advsrs has invested 0.27% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Old Bancshares In has 0.02% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Park Natl Oh has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). The Texas-based Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.07% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.38% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Art Advisors Lc stated it has 46,501 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 0.06% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 100,537 shares. Raymond James Services Advsrs, a Florida-based fund reported 157,871 shares.