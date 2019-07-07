Ecofin LTD Raised Its Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Position by $754,240; Corvex Management LP Raised Its Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Stake by $342.32 Million; Shares Declined

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 9,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,724 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 24,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $95.39. About 906,790 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 14/05/2018 – nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – FY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $3.70 TO $3.76; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42; 18/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Debuts New Waterproof USB Type-C Connector; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

Corvex Management Lp increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 684.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp bought 13.69 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15.69M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $402.68 million, up from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.23. About 4.22M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 19.25% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 22/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts to Buy New York Casino for About $605 Million–Update; 22/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Testifies At U.S. Senate Hearing On Western Water Supply, Sustainability; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Expects Continued Disruption at Monte Carlo and Additional Time to Recover at Mandalay Bay for Rest of Year; 06/03/2018 – Global Study Finds Entertainment Plays Key Role In People’s ldentities and Overall Happiness; 08/05/2018 – MGM CEO: 33% OF ITS CASINOS RUN BY WOMEN, UP FROM ZERO IN 2000; 05/04/2018 – $WYNN $MGM MGM Resorts may roll the dice and buy Wynn Resorts @nypost; 29/05/2018 – MGM Growth Properties to Pay $625M to MGM Resorts for Developed Real Estate Assets; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY REVENUE $2.82 BLN VS $2.71 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Hits Unprecedented Responsible Gambling Milestone

Ecofin Ltd, which manages about $1.49 billion and $144.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Livent Corp by 185,340 shares to 54,139 shares, valued at $665,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 3,502 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,415 shares, and cut its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.07 million activity.

