Ecofin LTD Position in Williams Cos (WMB) Lowered as Market Valuation Rose; As Occidental Pete (OXY) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Adams Asset Advisors Has Trimmed Stake by $33.00 Million

Ecofin Ltd decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc (WMB) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd sold 53,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 204,328 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87M, down from 257,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $28.71. About 4.41 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Williams Partners L.P. Acquisition; 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC WMB.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FERC’S REVISED POLICY WILL ONLY IMPACT COST OF SERVICE RATE CALCULATIONS ON A PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO SAYS ATLANTIC SUNRISE ON TARGET TO START MID-2018; 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5 BLN; 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.29 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416.39M, down from 6.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.44. About 6.19 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holt Advisors Ltd Dba Holt Prtn LP invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moreover, Duncker Streett & Com has 0.08% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Fca Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 49,110 shares. Perkins Coie Tru invested in 29,611 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Adams Natural Resources Fund invested in 488,000 shares or 2.37% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.1% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 2.35M shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 23,000 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Raymond James Advsr Inc holds 336,902 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt invested in 879,160 shares or 0.45% of the stock. 1.77M were accumulated by Principal Group. Duff Phelps Mgmt stated it has 1.43% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Adage Gru Limited Liability owns 0.11% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 1.51 million shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 232,530 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Macquarie Grp reported 4.28M shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $273,275 activity.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 35.29% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.17 per share. WMB’s profit will be $277.64M for 31.21 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. OXY’s profit will be $811.26M for 11.68 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Partners Comm stated it has 0.03% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Duff And Phelps Mngmt Communications invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 8,744 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset has invested 0.57% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 414,122 are held by State Bank Of Nova Scotia. First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha owns 0.51% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 112,433 shares. 10,128 were accumulated by Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. First Allied Advisory Incorporated holds 21,128 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Andra Ap reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Pnc Financial Services Group Inc Inc holds 0.05% or 821,392 shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Llc, New Jersey-based fund reported 85 shares. Palouse Cap invested 2.52% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Tdam Usa reported 1.38% stake. Edgestream Ptnrs Limited Partnership reported 34,802 shares. Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership invested in 0.2% or 27,298 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.62 million activity. The insider POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850. On Monday, June 10 Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 10,000 shares. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. $203,401 worth of stock was bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. 15,000 shares valued at $724,200 were bought by Brown Oscar K on Monday, June 10. Shares for $1.80 million were bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10.