Ecofin LTD Position in Waste Management (WM) Decreased as Market Valuation Rose; Capital International Sarl Continues to Hold Stake in Equinix (Reit) (EQIX)

Ecofin Ltd decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd sold 3,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 36,415 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, down from 39,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $118.5. About 1.72 million shares traded or 6.15% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Equinix Inc (Reit) (EQIX) by 88.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 3,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,255 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, up from 3,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Equinix Inc (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $488.81. About 518,952 shares traded or 42.91% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Holdings, New York-based fund reported 120,711 shares. Burns J W And New York stated it has 0.82% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 34 shares. Jennison Assoc reported 0% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Barclays Plc stated it has 0.03% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Gofen And Glossberg Limited Il owns 44,443 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.11% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Tdam Usa has invested 0.1% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Howard Capital Management holds 140,602 shares or 2.06% of its portfolio. Principal Group invested in 744,033 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Notis has invested 0.2% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Mcrae Capital Inc owns 7,360 shares. Court Place Advsrs Ltd has 2,164 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Hennessy has invested 0.13% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Sit Invest Assoc Inc holds 0.12% or 36,220 shares in its portfolio.

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $800.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 600 shares to 1,351 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr (NYSE:HDB) by 9,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,100 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).