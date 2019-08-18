Ecofin LTD Position in Public Service Enterprise Gp (PEG) Lifted by $1.73 Million as Share Value Declined; Holder Palouse Capital Management Has Lifted Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Position

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 10.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 8,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 96,068 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73M, up from 87,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $51.88. About 1.50M shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 2018 TARGETS UNCHANGED; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees 2018 Capital Spending $670 Million, Plus or Minus 10%; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 1Q UNDERLYING EPS 48C, EST. 77C; 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Molson Coors, Cuts Spirit Aero; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company June Investor Events; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q EPS $1.28; 11/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer weighs Michael Kors against Molson Coors and uses the drastically different companies to teach an investing lesson; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – Michael Kors and Molson Coors are drastically different, but in a key way. @JimCramer breaks it down

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Gp (PEG) by 19.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 29,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The hedge fund held 176,507 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.49 million, up from 147,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Public Service Enterprise Gp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $58.1. About 1.84 million shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 03/04/2018 – KATHLEEN LALLY TO RETIRE AS VICE PRESIDENT OF INVESTOR RELATIONS, PSEG; 31/05/2018 – PSEG Announces Major Infrastructure Investment Program; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP – INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAM PROVIDES OPPORTUNITY FOR ANNUAL GROWTH OF 8 TO 10 PCT IN CO’S RATE BASE; 13/04/2018 – PSEG NUCLEAR’S – PSEG NUCLEAR’S HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION SAFELY TAKEN OFFLINE FOR SCHEDULED REFUELING & MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Public Service Enterprise Group Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 22/05/2018 – PSE&G to Begin Next Phase of Gas System Replacements; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N – INVESTMENT PROGRAM ALSO INCLUDES PROPOSAL TO INVEST $2.5 BLN TO EXTEND ENERGY STRONG PROGRAM; 27/03/2018 – PSEG Cork Oak Solar Energy Center Goes Online; 02/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Public Service Electric & Gas $700m WNG; 10Y, 30Y FMB; 14/03/2018 PSEG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11M and $260.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 56,999 shares to 75,160 shares, valued at $4.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,238 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,852 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northpointe Ltd accumulated 51,425 shares. Comm National Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 3,376 shares. Manufacturers Life Communications The accumulated 0.01% or 187,057 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt invested 0.01% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Advisor Prtn Limited Liability owns 3,781 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Dupont accumulated 20,046 shares. Washington Trust Fincl Bank invested in 1,594 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 1.07M were accumulated by Charles Schwab Management Inc. Sei Invests Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 187,933 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Franklin Resources stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 126,974 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 3,808 shares.

Ecofin Ltd, which manages about $1.49 billion and $144.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 104,938 shares to 344,418 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) by 89,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,158 shares, and cut its stake in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $159 activity.