Ecofin LTD Position in Nextera Energy (NEE) Upped by $683,606 as Share Price Rose; Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Share Price Rose While Lafitte Capital Management LP Boosted Its Stake

Lafitte Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp bought 20,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.42% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.34M, up from 988,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $799.36M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $44.37. About 20,570 shares traded. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.79% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRI News: 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q EPS 36c; 23/05/2018 – Prota/MCRI Completes Enrolment of Phase 2b Multicentre Clinical Trial of Probiotic Oral Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy (PPOIT-003); 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q Rev $56.3M; 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC MCRI.O – QTRLY SHR $ 0.36; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 05/03/2018 Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at the 30th Annual Roth Conference; 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRI)

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 3,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 104,383 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.18M, up from 100,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $216.6. About 1.58 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q EPS $9.32; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing

Ecofin Ltd, which manages about $1.49B and $144.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Livent Corp by 185,340 shares to 54,139 shares, valued at $665,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 104,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 344,418 shares, and cut its stake in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA).