Ecofin LTD Position in Constellium Nv (CSTM) Has Cut by $734,566; Corsair Capital Management LP Maintains Stake in Encore Cap Group (ECPG)

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (ECPG) by 48.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 18,374 shares as the company's stock rose 30.93% . The hedge fund held 56,374 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.9. About 105,461 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 1.02% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500.

Ecofin Ltd decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 23.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd sold 104,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 344,418 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, down from 449,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.03. About 618,555 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500.

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.01 from last year's $0.27 per share.

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $38.31 million for 10.74 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $325.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 29,879 shares to 148,591 shares, valued at $21.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 71,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,707 shares, and cut its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ECPG shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 6.74% more from 29.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 17,405 shares. 137,700 were reported by Bridgeway Cap Management. Barclays Public Ltd owns 0% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 105,505 shares. 528,208 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Ameritas Investment Incorporated reported 2,107 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Price T Rowe Md owns 0.01% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 3.12 million shares. Corsair Ltd Partnership invested in 0.47% or 56,374 shares. Assetmark Inc stated it has 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Moreover, Geode Capital Management Limited Co has 0% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 324,221 shares. Laurion Mngmt LP reported 131,800 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 1,472 shares. Ls Invest Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 700 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG).